Chasetown 2 Kidsgrove Athletic 0

Grove lost striker Josh Thorpe on a stretcher after a clash with Chase keeper James Wren, unfortunately confirmed as a broken leg.

Just before half time, Harrison made a stunning save to deny Luke Yates from 25 yards, at full stretch to turn away his effort.

At the end of a lengthy injury time, Langston was the latest to warm Harrison’s gloves from the edge of the penalty area.

Early in the second period, a foul on Atherton led to a Langston free kick that Harrison had to flick over the crossbar.

Substitute Jayden Campbell went close as Chasetown looked to extend their lead, firing a whisker over the crossbar, before skipper Danny O’Callaghan also fired wide of the post after attempting to round Harrison.

It looked only a matter of time before the hosts scored again as Harrison conceded a corner from a Glover cross. Kris Taylor’s corner was met by a downward header from O’Callaghan in the 76th minute.