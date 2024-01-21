Scholars into the top five as they hammer Trafford

The Scholars were on the front foot from the off and visiting keeper Sam Booth was the busier of the two number ones.

First, he saved a low shot from Luke Yates and then kept hold of a Danny Glover header and scurried across to save a Yates header low to his left.

On the half hour, Booth made an even better save at his far post as Glover teed up Danny O’Callaghan, whose header seemed goal-bound until Booth’s intervention.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 39th minute. After Jack Langston’s initial cross across goal was partially cleared, the follow up shot was parried by Booth and Glover tapped in from inside the six-yard box.

On the verge of half-time, Chasetown keeper James Wren was called into action for the first time, to kick away an effort from DamolaSotona.

Glover forced another save from Booth before a bizarre second goal increased Chasetown’s lead.

Booth denied Langston and Yates and then Ally Brown spectacularly smashed the ball into his own goal.

Midway through the half, Glover added his second with a thumping volley from a Langston free-kick.

Scholars substitute Jayden Campbell scored a candidate for goal of the season with an absolute worldie for 4-0.

Starting with a run, he unleashed a rocket of a shot from 25 yards which left Booth grasping at thin air.