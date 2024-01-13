Chasetown 4 1874 Northwich 2 - Report

Chasetown levelled with a phenomenal strike from left back Jordan Evans, fully 20 yards out from the corner of the penalty area that flew past Matthew Wonnacott who could not get anywhere near it.

On the stroke of half time, the hosts almost took the lead as Jayden Campbell’s cross was headed goalwards by Jack Langston and Wonnacott tipped the ball over the crossbar.

Then, Langston was a whisker wide with a low shot in first half stoppage time.

Langston turned provider on the hour as Chasetown took the lead, as Luke Yates headed home from his right footed corner.

Danny Glover forced a save in the 75th minute as Chasetown looked to increase their advantage.

On 80 minutes, Langston fired home from the edge of the ‘D’ to increase the lead.

Northwich reduced the deficit in the first minute of injury time with Jack Marrow firing home.

But then Langston reopened the two goal victory with a side footed effort from Ben Lund's pass.