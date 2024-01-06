Vauxhall Motors 0 Chasetown 1 - Report

The Scholars deservedly took the lead in the 11th minute when a clearance fell to left back Jordan Evans smashed a volley from 25 yards into Jack Atkinson’s bottom left hand corner.

Vauxhall asserted themselves at the start of the second half and the visitors were trapped inside their own defensive third, relying on keeper Bradley Clarkson to deny Will Dunne.

Chasetown responded again and Atkinson made a double save to keep out efforts from Ben Lund and substitute Jack Langston.

A late Motors free kick caused Chasetown to dig deep to complete the double over the Cheshire side.