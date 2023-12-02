Chasetown 3 Witton Albion 2 - Report

The game took a while to come to life but had a glimmer of sparkle in the 16th minute when Luke Yates hit a shot that thundered the cross bar.

Moments later Witton came close when Harry Brazell hit a shot towards the far post that bounced just wide.

Five minutes before half time Chasetown almost took the lead when Ben Lund crossed for Ryan Shaw only for Matt Lowton to deny his shot.

On the stroke of half time Witton deservedly took the lead when a corner dropped to Brazell who smashed the ball into the bottom left via the glove of Matt Sargeant.

In front of a club record 1,842 league attendance, Chasetown levelled in the 51st minute with a superb solo goal from Johno Atherton as he wriggled into the box and fired beyond Oliver Martin.

On 62, a Kris Taylor corner fell to the feet of Ryan Shaw who hooked it goalwards and nestled the ball beyond Martin.

Witton levelled on 77 through Jim Lowrie in a crowded goalmouth.

Then Chasetown regained almost immediately when Sam Wilding drilled along the floor from 12 yards.

Jayden Campbell almost added a fourth late on.