Football is coming home to the Scholars Ground

Mark Swann’s side have played their home games at Boldmere St Michaels so far this season whilst their £1million all-weather 3G surface was installed at their Burntwood base.

The Scholars were due for an October reopening, however their return was delayed until tomorrow as they welcome Witton Albion in the Northern One West.

Chairman Steve Jones is extremely pleased with the ground improvements as they transform the football club entirely. “We’re very pleased with the end project,” said Jones. “It changes the complete model of the club, we’ve gone from a matchday venue to now a seven-day operation. It provides employment and the community hub that all football clubs like ourselves need

. I think we’ve now got a home and a venue that they’re all proud of and pleased to call home.

“With the operating model that we’ve now got, it makes the club sustainable for the future. Rather than just reliant on individuals or sponsors, the football club can stand on its own two feet. All the beer is stocked up, all the chips are ready, and the tills are in, so we just need everybody to get through the turnstiles and come and support us.”

Elsewhere, Hednesford Town visit Leek Town, while in Northern One Midlands Lye Town go to Shepshed Dynamo, Sporting Khalsa entertain Bedworth United and Walsall Wood welcome Corby Town.