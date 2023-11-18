Chasetown 1 Newcastle 1 - Report

Chasetown started on the front foot and Ben Lund forced an early save from Joe Slinn.

The Scholars opened the scoring on 11 minutes when a long drop kick from keeper Bradley Clarkson appeared to strike a hand, but while everyone stopped for a decision, Danny Glover smashed a low shot beyond Slinn.

The hosts almost made it two when a Max Dixon header came back off the post.

Luke Yates drilled a low free kick inches wide of the post after a late foul on Lund.

Newcastle levelled on 75 minutes when a cross was chipped up to Daniel Cockerline who headed home.

The visitors were reduced to ten men when Kyle Stubbs conceded a free kick and received a second yellow. Jack Langston’s free kick was drilled wide of the upright.