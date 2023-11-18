Chasetown 1 Newcastle 1 - Report
Chasetown paid the price for missed first half chances.
Chasetown started on the front foot and Ben Lund forced an early save from Joe Slinn.
The Scholars opened the scoring on 11 minutes when a long drop kick from keeper Bradley Clarkson appeared to strike a hand, but while everyone stopped for a decision, Danny Glover smashed a low shot beyond Slinn.
The hosts almost made it two when a Max Dixon header came back off the post.
Luke Yates drilled a low free kick inches wide of the post after a late foul on Lund.
Newcastle levelled on 75 minutes when a cross was chipped up to Daniel Cockerline who headed home.
The visitors were reduced to ten men when Kyle Stubbs conceded a free kick and received a second yellow. Jack Langston’s free kick was drilled wide of the upright.