City of Liverpool 1 Chasetown 0 - Report

The first half saw very little in the way of goalmouth chances and the visitors best chance fell to Luke Yates who pulled the effort narrowly wide of the upright.

City hit the bar ten minutes after the break. Dunne slipped allowing Jarward Jebrim a clear run at goal but his pass to Josh Quarless saw the number 10 strike the frame of the goal.

Jebrim was tripped on the hour and Quarless made no mistake from the spot past Bradley Clarkson.

Home left back Jack Hont then struck the bar with a header.

The Scholars had strong appeals turned down for a penalty of their own when Jack Langston’s shot struck a hand at close range.

Chase substitute Max Dixon also saw an effort strike the crossbar as the visitors sought an equaliser.

In stoppage time, Ben Lund could have rescued a point when his header narrowly cleared the crossbar.