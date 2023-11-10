Long serving Mark Swann targeting promotion with Chasetown

Visiting City of Liverpool tomorrow, the Scholars sit sixth in the standings – one place outside the play-offs – but just three points adrift of top spot.

Looking for their fourth league win in a row this weekend, the Scholars’ boss is eyeing the level above. He said: “With the structure of the club, I feel we should be in that league above having a go at your teams in the Southern Central Premier. That’s our aim, it was our aim when we came in.

“We feel that the enjoyment and feel-good factor is back around the place, but the bottom line is it’s about being successful and we all want promotion and to be playing in that league above.”

Following 1974 Northwich’s management team being dismissed on Thursday, Swann became the longest-serving manager in the league with his first game in charge against Leek Town in February 2020.

Swann was surprised to hear the news saying: “There’s a lot of people that looked at Mark Swann as a player and thought he’s never going to go into management. I was a little bit of a clown in my playing days.

“It was the job I always wanted, I tried on a couple of occasions and never got. I’ve got to make the most of it.”

The Scholars’ boss is looking forward to his side’s proposed return to their home ground on December 2 following the installation of an artificial pitch. Chasetown have ground-shared with Boldmere St Michaels in the meantime.

“I think everybody at the football club can’t wait,” he said. “Boldmere has been great, but it doesn’t feel right.

“You’re doing your team talk and have the Boldmere crest behind you.

“We haven’t been getting the fans so it will be great to get back home and back together.”

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town host Prescot Cables while in the Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa visit Harborough Town while Lye Town host Gresley Rovers and Walsall Wood welcome Coventry Sphinx.

In the National League, Kidderminster Harriers visit Aldershot Town, while Rushall Olympic go to Warrington Town in the National League North.

Elsewhere, in the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers welcome Morpeth, while in the Southern Central Premier Halesowen Town travel to St Ives Town and Stourbridge go to Royston Town.