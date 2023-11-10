Chasetown's Mark Swann delighted to sign up former Hednesford man Danny Glover

Following Glover’s dismissal from his Hednesford Town player-manager position with the Pitmen rooted bottom of the Northern One West table, the 34-year-old joined up with Swann on November 1.

Glover netted on his debut against Stalybridge Celtic last Saturday to give Chasetown a 1-0 win, and Swann was full of praise for the forward who he’s been chasing for a while.

He said: “We’ve been after Danny for a couple of years now, even when he’s been at Hanley Town. We thought we had him then but then he was offered the Hednesford job.

“It’s nice to get Glover over the line and into our dressing room. I’ve worked with him before when I was at Hednesford, we know all about him.

“Even though he’s 34, he’s a very good goalscorer, still to this day. His fitness levels are that good, he’s still got plenty of years left in him. It was good for him and capped off his performance. He was superb in the whole game.

“There’s only so much you can do from the dugout and it’s great having those sorts of characters playing and in and around the training ground.”