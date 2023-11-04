Chasetown 1 Stalybridge Celtic 0 - Report

The hosts started on the front foot and debutant Danny Glover was a whisker away from breaking the deadlock while Jack Langston also had a shot blocked early on.

Chasetown were forced into an early substitution when goalkeeper James Wren picked up an injury and Clarkson came off the bench.

Celtic forced Clarkson into an early save from Jack Irlam and then the same combination saw the Chase keeper make a fingertip save over the crossbar.

In an end to end encounter, Johno Atherton’s right wing cross was headed against the outside of the post by Luke Yates.

Straight after the interval, a thundering shot from Langston from the edge of the box was beaten away by keeper Luke Hewitson.

A Jordan Evans free kick was superbly pushed away by Hewitson following a deflection off the defensive wall.

Clarkson made two more top saves, including one from an overhead kick from Aaron Dwyer.

Glover flashed an effort wide as both sides continued to create plenty of chances.

Five minutes from time, the Scholars scored what proved to be the winner when Glover stabbed home following a goalmouth scramble after a Kris Taylor corner.

Glover struck the bar in stoppage time.