Trafford 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

Trafford started on the front foot but it was Chasetown who broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. Johno Atherton was wrestled to the ground by keeper Brad Rose and leading goal scorer Jack Langston confidently converted the spot kick.

Chasetown thought they had doubled the lead just shy of the 55th minute. Jordan Evans’ free kick was pushed back out by Rose into the path of Marvellous Onabirekhanlen who prodded the ball goalwards which flicked off team mate Ben Lund, whi was adjudged offside by the officials.

Within minutes, Trafford levelled when Chasetown were unable to deal with a corner and Eddie Servuts stabbed the ball home.

Langston volleyed just over the bar from a Max Dixon lay off and then Trafford full back Ally Brown drove a long range effort wide of the post.