Chasetown 3 Bootle 2 - Report

Jack Langston netted for Chasetown

The hosts took the lead when Marvellous Onabirekhanlen was brought down inside the box chasing a miscontrolled clearance from the keeper and Jack Langston converted the spot kick.

Bootle had their chances with Owen Robinson striking the post and then James Wren saved at full stretch from Ben Hodkinson.

Langston and Onabirekhanlen then both tested Thompson at the start of the second half while Jake Burton saw his effort well saved by Wren.

Bootle levelled in the 81st minute when the Merseysiders were awarded their own penalty kick and Robinson smashed the ball beyond Wren.

Two minutes later, Johno Atherton’s cross to the far post was headed home by Langston.

In an end to end match, Bootle were awarded a second penalty in the 86th minute for a push and again Robinson converted, low to Wren’s right.