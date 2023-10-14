Chasetown 1 Prescot Cables 2 - Report

Chase keeper James Wren was shown yellow for a foul way outside the area as the visitors began to take control.

On the half hour, Prescot took the lead when Jack Goodwin’s shot went in off the left hand post.

Scholars leading scorer Jack Langston had an effort deflected wide of the post just after the goal.

Cables extended their lead on 48 minutes when Wren failed to hold onto a free kick and James Foley reacted the quickest.

Onabirekhanlen forced a finger tip save from Allen as the hosts tried to claw their way back into the game.

Left back Jordan Evans brought Chasetown a lifeline with a 25 yard free kick that struck the inside of the post and beat Allen.