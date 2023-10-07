Widnes 1 Chasetown 0 - Report

By Luke Powell

The hosts landed the first blow with the opening goal on 18 minutes. James Steele cut in from the Chasetown left and drove the ball beyond the despairing dive of Matt Sargeant.

Chasetown loss
Widnes had the lions share of the possession but Chasetown finally created their best chance a minute before the interval when goalkeeper Joe Mason cut out a right wing cross at the feet of striker Ben Lund.

Lund raced onto a Kris Taylor long ball and chipped the ball narrowly over the bar.

On his 200th league appearance, Jack Langston rattled the frame of the goal after Mason missed a left wing cross.

Chasetown were reduced to ten men in the final minute when Ryan Shaw saw red for an off the ball challenge on a Widnes attacker.

Chasetown FC
Non league

