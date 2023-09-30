Chasetown 3 Clitheroe 3 - Report

Jack Langston forced a fingertip save from Taberner and from the resultant corner from Kris Taylor, O’Callaghan headed goalwards and Lund diverted it home for his second on 26 minutes.

On 34 minutes, the hosts extended their lead as Johno Atherton cut in from the wing and Langston sliced across the ball with a low shot inside Taberner’s left hand post.

The Lancashire side pulled one back almost immediately after the break when Sefton Gonzales flicked a header past Matt Sargeant.

Clitheroe were right back in the game on 54 minutes when full back Jacob Hanson got inside the box and drilled a low shot beyond Sargeant.

It took a top class save from Chase keeper Sargeant to keep out a superb Richie Baker free kick from flying into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Langston forced a save from Taberner and then Sargeant made another save as both sides pushed for another goal.

Clitheroe completed the dramatic turnaround when substitute Veron Parny beat the offside trap and fired a left footer along the ground for 3-3.