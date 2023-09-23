Carlton 2 Chasetown 1 - Report

The Millers took the lead inside 3 minutes when Chase keeper Bradley Clarkson brought conceded a penalty which Niall Davie converted.

Chasetown almost levelled when leading scorer Jack Langston fired beyond Felix Annan but saw his strike rebound off the post.

Luke Yates was twice denied by Annan, the second save a superb push over the crossbar.

Carlton went straight up the other end and Khyle Sargent powered a header home from a left wing corner.

The Scholars struck the frame of the goal again when a speculative effort from Ben Lund came back off the crossbar.

Twelve minutes from time, two Chase substitutes combined and Johno Atherton’s crossbar was bulleted home from the head of Ryan Nesbitt.