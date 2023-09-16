Kidsgrove Athletic 2 Chasetown 1 - Report

Chasetown loss

The league leaders took the lead after 6 minutes when Joe Woolley jinxed in and out of the Scholars defence and fired past Bradley Clarkson.

It didn’t take Chasetown long to equalise as Jack Langston’s shot struck a hand but Luke Yates didn’t wait for a decision from the referee and fired home.

Chasetown had a couple of penalty appeals waved away and then Sam Wilding looped a shot just over the crossbar.

Grove regained the lead in the 35th minute when their leading scorer Aaron Bott capitalised on a defensive error to fire home.

Langston was immediately back on the offensive for the visitors but his eventual right footer was straight at Kieron Harrison

In the dying embers of the first hakf, Harrison was again called into action, saving Marvellous Onabirekhanlen’s header from a right wing Johno Atherton cross.

Wilding forced a low save from Harrison straight after the break as Chasetown pushed for a second leveller.

The hosts weathered a bit of pressure before Athletic left back Lewis Bergin thundered a long range effort inches wide of the target.

Kidsgrove substitute Kingsley Adu-Gyamfi flashed an effort just wide and Chase keeper Clarkson pushed away an 18 yard shot from goal scorer Woolley.

Langston curled a late free kick over the bar and then saw his header blocked for a corner as stoppage time began.