Chasetown 5 Shepshed Dynamo 1 - Report

The Scholars levelled in the 22nd minute when Johno Atherton burst through from midfield and got brought down in the box and Jack Langston converted the penalty to Brandon Ganley’s left.

Debutant Marvellous Onabirekhanlen had a chance to put the Scholars ahead when the ball fell to him from a corner.

Chasetown took the lead a minute after the break when Luke Yates crossed for Sam Wilding who tapped in from 6 yards.

Yates fired a quick fire third with a right foot shot inside the box and then turned provider for Langston to tap home his second and Chasetown’s fourth inside seven minutes.

Chasetown had numerous occasions to add to their lead. Subs Jayden Campbell and Ryan Nesbitt both had shots blocked as the hosts continued to exert their authority.

Jordan Evans almost scored his first ever Chase goal, superbly denied by Ganley while Yates and Langston almost added others.

Shepshed hit the bar and then Bradley Clarkson made a top save to preserve the three goal lead.

Campbell added the cherry to the top of the cake with a sumptuous individual goal.