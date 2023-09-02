Chasetown 0 Avro 1 - Report

Chasetown loss

In a tense first half, goal chances were few and far between, with both midfields and defences on top.

Chase leading goal scorer Jack Langston had the hosts only real goal threat but was just wide of the target, while Avro themselves had a solitary Jamie Rother shot on target but straight at Bradley Clarkson.

The deadlock was broken in the 64th minute when a cross from the right was headed on by Kyle Hawley and Rother volleyed home.

Substitute Johno Atherton forced Lewis Forshaw into a low save with skipper Danny O’Callaghan seeing his goalbound shot deflected wide for a corner.

Finally Chasetown stepped it up and Forshaw saved again from Luke Yates in the 85th minute.