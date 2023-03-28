Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chasetown defeat Walsall to reach Senior Cup Final

Chasetown FCPublished: Comments

Chasetown reached the Walsall Senior Cup final in front of their largest crowd of the season.

Chasetown defeated Walsall to reach the Walsall Senior Cup Final, Pictured is Kieron Berry (David Birt)
Chasetown defeated Walsall to reach the Walsall Senior Cup Final, Pictured is Kieron Berry (David Birt)

There were 645 fans at The Scholars Ground to see Keiron Berry fire the hosts past Walsall, who were only reinstated in the competition at the expense of Tividale last week.

Not only was that the Scholars’ largest attendance of the season, it was their biggest ever in either a Walsall Senior Cup or Staffordshire Senior Cup tie.

They now go through to face Rushall Olympic, who reached their second final of the season as they eased past Port Vale in the semi-finals of the Staffordshire Senior Cup at Dales Lane.

The Pics were 5-1 up at the break thanks to a Sam Mantom hat-trick and a goal apiece from Will Shorrock and Callum Coyle.

And they ended up 6-3 winners thanks to a second-half strike by Kieran Cook to set up a final against either Leek Town or Kidsgrove Athletic, who meet in the other semi-final next week.

There was also a huge game at the top of the Midland League Premier Division as leaders Walsall Wood took a huge step towards the title by overcoming third-placed Darlaston Town.

Jai Verma scored an 82nd-minute winner to open up a six-point lead for Wood, who hold games in hand over all their five closest challengers.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Walsall FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News