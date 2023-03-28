Chasetown defeat Walsall to reach Senior Cup Final

Chasetown defeated Walsall to reach the Walsall Senior Cup Final, Pictured is Kieron Berry (David Birt)

There were 645 fans at The Scholars Ground to see Keiron Berry fire the hosts past Walsall, who were only reinstated in the competition at the expense of Tividale last week.

Not only was that the Scholars’ largest attendance of the season, it was their biggest ever in either a Walsall Senior Cup or Staffordshire Senior Cup tie.

They now go through to face Rushall Olympic, who reached their second final of the season as they eased past Port Vale in the semi-finals of the Staffordshire Senior Cup at Dales Lane.

The Pics were 5-1 up at the break thanks to a Sam Mantom hat-trick and a goal apiece from Will Shorrock and Callum Coyle.

And they ended up 6-3 winners thanks to a second-half strike by Kieran Cook to set up a final against either Leek Town or Kidsgrove Athletic, who meet in the other semi-final next week.

There was also a huge game at the top of the Midland League Premier Division as leaders Walsall Wood took a huge step towards the title by overcoming third-placed Darlaston Town.