Shepshed 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

Chase win

Chasetown took the lead in the 22nd minute after a succession of dangerous corners. From the third one, Jack Langston’s kick took a number of partial clearances and fell to Ryan Shaw on the edge of the D and his right footer deflected past Brandon Ganley.

Dynamo levelled on the stroke of half time. The first shot was blocked by defender Mitch Clarke but Joel Nketia smashed the second shot off the inside of Curtis Pond’s right hand post.

After another sustained spell of pressure from the hosts, Chasetown broke quickly and Johno Atherton warmed the gloves of Ganley, with the rebound cleared before Langston could pounce.

In the 70th minute, Chasetown took the lead. Shaw’s shot was blocked, but when Shaw fired the ball back across, Atherton stabbed the ball home.