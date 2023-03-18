Chasetown A Hinckley A

Despite the efforts of staff to fork the pitch during an extended half time interval, the match official made the correct call for the safety of the players.

In the closing minutes of the half, there were already signs that the ball was failing to roll properly over the surface, but with the whistle imminent, the referee did give the game a chance.

What few chances there were in the first period fell to the Scholars. A Jack Langston free kick narrowly cleared the crossbar and he also saw a header saved by Hinckley keeper Will Highland.