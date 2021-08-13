A triple signing for Chasetown on eve of campaign

Ben Lund.

The Scholars, who are starting out in the Northern One Midlands at Daventry Town tomorrow, welcome back Lund and Smith after both featured for the club last term.

Crook joins Mark Swann’s side from Boldmere St Michaels.

On the attacking trio, Swann said: “Lundy is a massive player for us and is looking strong. He has had some injuries but we hope they are behind him.

“Reg is a natural goal scorer. He has had to overcome some fitness issues following Covid but we are excited to see what the season ahead brings for him.

“Harry is a talented, exciting player and we are pleased to have him at the club. He still has a lot to learn but we believe we have the right environment here for him to develop nicely.”

Elsewhere in non-league, Kieron Dawes has been signed by Stafford Rangers after a successful trial spell.

The defender was previously with Hednesford Town.