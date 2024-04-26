Wolves v Luton - Who's out and who's a doubt?

Toti Gomes - 75% chance

The defender, who has featured in 31 of Wolves' 34 Premier League games so far, is a slight risk for the weekend.

O'Neil revealed that he has felt a slight "weariness" in his hamstring, but still anticipates him to be available for selection.

He said: "Toti Gomes has a slight weariness in his hamstring but we anticipate him being OK."

Santi Bueno - 0% chance

The Uruguayan defender was withdrawn at half-time against Bournemouth on Wednesday evening with a hamstring issue.

O'Neil has confirmed he won't be available on Saturday but insists Bueno's issue is "not too serious".

"Santi Bueno will be out. Not too serious - we're hopeful for Manchester City and extremely confident for Crystal Palace," O'Neil said.

"So nothing too long but still disappointing."

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance