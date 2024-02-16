Dudley Town boss Lovatt wants to keep his Robins rockin’

Matty Lovatt’s side completed the double over Tividale on Tuesday, winning 1-0 and moving up to eighth in the standings as the Robins’ last defeat came in early December.

Boss Lovatt is extremely pleased with their recent return of nine wins from 11 matches after a difficult start to life in step five, and remains determined to continue their good form.

“It’s hard to put into words because it’s such a big turnaround,” said Lovatt. “We’ve taken 29 points from a possible 33, and that’s quite remarkable.

“Had we have started in similar form then we’d have been right up there at the top of the league. We’re satisfied but we want more, and we know we’ve got to keep working hard. We did the double over Tividale, who are really established at step five. I’m really proud and I do feel that we’ve put Dudley back on the map.

“Certainly with the form we’re on, our league position and considering the restrictions with our budget and resources, I’d like to think that we’ve raised a few eyebrows.

“Saturday will be tough, because despite last Saturday’s FA Vase result, Stourport are a really good side and we had a really good game with them back in the season.

“We’re hoping that under this new found form and confidence that we can go one step further than last time.”

Currently playing their home matches at Sporting Khalsa, Robins’ fans are forced to travel outside the Dudley borough, and Lovatt is grateful for his side’s continued support.

He said: “It’s massive, 252 were there last Saturday. People want to come and watch us and they’re prepared to travel out of their own borough to come and see us. That gives us great strength and pride.”

Meanwhile Stone Old Alleyians welcome Wolverhampton Casuals after a 5-1 defeat to Whitchurch Alport midweek, and Bewdley Town host Atherstone Town.

Lichfield City entertain Highgate United while AFC Wulfrunians welcome Tividale, and Darlaston Town go to Shifnal Town.

In Midland One, Bilston Town visit Cradley Town, while OJM Black Country welcome Wednesfield and Smethwick Rangers travel to Stapenhill.

Elsewhere, in North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall entertain Winsford United after a 3-2 win over New Mills on Tuesday, while Stafford Town host Stockport Town and Brocton go to Stockport Georgians.