Lichfield and Darlaston to clash in the play-off final

Both sides prevailed 3-1 on a dramatic day of play-off semi-final action as the Midland League campaign reached a thrilling conclusion.

It is second versus third in Saturday's showpiece final, which will take place at Lichfield as City finished runners-up to champions Congleton Town, while Darlo came third.

It was a stunning first-half blitz from Lichfield against Highgate United in Saturday's semi-final, as the hosts galloped into a 3-0 lead in front of a bumper crowd of 424.

The division's top scorer Dan Smith once again delivered the good with a double, including the opener after just seven minutes, to take his tally up to 36.

Smith spun expertly after holding the ball up to fire past Reece Francis for 1-0 before taking advantage of a spill from the goalkeeper to stab home for a second.

Jack Edwards volleyed a stunning third as Highgate struggled to deal with the hosts' attacking play.

Keeper Francis redeemed himself for the visitors by keeping out Edwards' first-half penalty after Smith was felled before there was concern for the latter as the top scorer hobbled off injured, with a concern for the final.

Visitors Highgate ramped up the pressure as the second period wore on but were unable to find a way through until Aaron Brown's late penalty, which proved a mere consolation as Ivor Green's City booked their final ticket.

Darlo confirmed their spot by the same scoreline to continue their outstanding late-season form.

Dean Gill's men won seven consecutive games without conceding a goal to ensure their play-off place and captain Alexander Foreshaw was on hand to settle a tight and nervy tie against Stourport Swifts.

There was little to separate the sides at 1-1 at the interval after Swifts had struck to cancel out their hosts' opener in front of 351 supporters.

Darlaston finished their campaign four points above their visitors and attacker Kieran Cook helped the home side ahead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

But just four minutes later Quentin Townsend's men were level through George Baker, who ruthlessly finished a bouncing ball in the box just moments after striking the post.

But Captain Fantastic Foreshaw came to the fore in the second period with his first 10 minutes after the restart before a second to put the game to bed 11 minutes from time at the Paycare Stadium.

Darlaston make the trip to Lichfield's Trade Tyre Community Stadium with the winners sealing promotion.

Beaten Swifts boss Townsend said afterwards: "While we fell at the final hurdle I have been immensely proud of the team over the course of the last nine months which has seen us finish fourth, the highest position for many years and get to the last 16 of the FA Vase.

"The highs certainly outweigh the lows and our hunger for success will drive us forward."

There was more Black Country joy further down the Midland League as OJM Black Country booked their place in the Division One play-off final.

OJM finished third after their 38-game regular campaign, just a point ahead of Ingles, and proved too strong in the play-offs.

A first-half own goal looked to be the difference throughout as the hosts' superb rearguard action denied Leicester visitors Ingles a way through.

OJM sealed the deal and put nerves to bed in the last minute as Kofi Williams put the gloss on the scoreline by finishing a counter-attack.

They will welcome Droitwich Spa to the Triplex Sports Association for Saturday's final with the target of a place in the Premier Division.