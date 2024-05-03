In-form Sporting Khalsa Women out to seal promotion

The Lions will make the trip to the home of the oldest football club in the world knowing they only have to match Loughborough Lightning’s result at Lincoln City to be crowned champions of the National League Division One Midlands.

And with a spot in the third tier of women’s football up for grabs, Mulligan is desperate to get the job done.

“It’s a fantastic position to be in knowing that if we win the game we go into tier three, which is unreal really considering the huge clubs at that level,” he said. “We’re training twice this week, and we had a game last Sunday against a tier three side in West Bromwich Albion.”

Mulligan added: “That was good preparation because there was no league game, and now we’re going into it full of confidence in really good form.

“We know football though; we know it’s an interesting game, so we have to produce on the day.”

Khalsa will have their work cut out against a Sheffield side who need the points to boost their survival chances, and Mulligan is aware of the threats they pose.

“They’re going to be really up for it because they want to stay in the league, and they’ve proven in their recent games against Loughborough and Boldmere that they’ve got a performance in them,” he said. “For us, we will not be going into that game underestimating them. We know that game is going to be a cup final because both teams have so much to win and so much to lose.

“We need to focus on what we’re doing, and hopefully that will be enough.”

Elsewhere, Villa will look to build on last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United as they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Super League.

Alisha Lehman’s 78th minute strike against The Hammers looked to have won it for the hosts, only for Shannon Cooke to equalise in stoppage time.

In the Northern Premier Division, Wolves travel to Liverpool Feds knowing a victory would strengthen their chances of a top three finish.

Albion host runaway league winners Newcastle United, while Stourbridge travel to already-relegated Huddersfield Town.

In the West Midlands Premier, Lichfield City boosted their survival chances with a 4-3 win at Coventry Sphinx, thanks to goals from Tilly Astell (two), Courtney Dilger and Katie Thornhill.

Meanwhile Lye Town remain hot on league-leaders Worcester City’s heels after their 4-0 win over Solihull Sporting. Natasha Baptiste, Joella Bate, Phillipa Butcher and Molly Cook all scored for Lye.

Lye travel to Coundon Court this weekend, while Lichfield host Shrewsbury Town.

Elsewhere, a depleted Sedgley & Gornal’s woes continued as they slumped to a 13-1 defeat at Long Itchington.

Without the numbers to make up a full 11 the visitors scored through Caroline Springer but were comfortably beaten by the Warwickshire outfit.