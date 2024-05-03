Darlaston heading into play-off final without fear, says Gill

The Citizens beat Stourport Swifts 3-1 in their semi-final last Saturday after winning their last seven league matches of the season to finish third in the standings.

Their unbeaten run included a 4-0 victory against this weekend’s opponents Lichfield, who Darlaston boss Gill has utmost respect for, but his side isn’t scared of.

“We don’t fear them,” said Gill. “They are a good side and pushed Congleton all the way.

“They’ve had a fantastic season and massive credit to Ivor and his team. I have a lot of respect for what they’ve done on the pitch. But, we will be there to win and nothing else. Worst case scenario we still finish third in the club’s highest ever finish.

“It’s our best achievement, the highest position I’ve ever finished and the highest the club has ever had too. Getting to the play-off final, other than winning the league, there’s no bigger game.

“We’re quite relaxed and have nothing to lose, we don’t fear losing. We’re just going to try and have a really good go.”

Concluding his third full season with the Citizens, Gill has led Darlaston to promotion before missing out in the play-offs last year.

The Darlaston boss has several players who have remained with him throughout their careers, and he is hoping their experience can help them over the line. Gill said: “Having played in play-off finals before and won them helps, of course it does. Does it mean we will win on Saturday? No.

“I’ve got nine lads with me who have 80 seasons of experience with me between them. Nine of them have been with me since the start at step seven, we’ve been there and struggled and had year upon year with no resources and financial backing, and we’ve done it the hard way. Darlaston have given us the best platform. We have nothing to be afraid of, not what we’re doing now, it’s fantastic.”

Lichfield beat Highgate United 3-1 in their semi-final to set up the play-off final clash with Darlaston.

Meanwhile, OJM Black Country manager Adam Younis is excited for his side’s Midland One play-off final against Droitwich Spa.

The OJM boss is confident after his side beat Droitwich 3-1 in early April, and would be extremely proud to add another promotion to their history.

He said: “I don’t think it would sink in for a while. Me and some of the lads have been at the club for a long time from when it started in 2007. We’re really proud of our journey. Momentum is good, but it’s taken its toll on the players as we’ve got some injuries, and some of the players have even got flu.

“We’re very confident though, some of the players we have are up there as some of the best in the league.

“Getting to the final is a big achievement after losing in the semi-final last year. Hopefully this year we can go one better, but Droitwich are a good team, so we will see.”

n Northern One Midlands outfit Lye Town have appointed former Halesowen Town boss Craig Nicholls as their new manager. Nicholls will be joined in the dugout by assistant Richard Ball and first-team coach Paul O’Brien.