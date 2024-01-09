Battling Dudley Town secure a thrilling comeback victory

Having gone 2-0 ahead shortly after half-time, Ryan Harkin was sent off for the visitors, who started the day fourth in the league.

But goals from Ethan Muckley, Luke Hennessey and Harry Crook gave the Robins an unlikely three points that moved them out of the relegation zone into 16th place.

Lichfield City capitalised on Highgate’s defeat with a 5-1 win at home to AFC Wulfrunians that moves them four points clear in third place.

Daniel Smith scored a hat-trick for the hosts, while Liam Kirton and Luke Childs also found the net. Finlay Drew Barker was the goalscorer for AFC Wulfrunians.

James Rowland and Kieron Miller’s goals gave Darlaston Town a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Tividale.

The visitors took the lead 11 minutes into the game through Rowland and rode their luck before wrapping things up in second-half stoppage time through Miller’s strike.

Stone Old Alleynians fell to a 1-0 defeat at league leaders Congleton Town, while Atherstone Town versus Bewdley Town and Wolverhampton Casuals against Northwich Victoria were both postponed. There were two games in Division One that were postponed too, with Wednesfield’s clash with Cradley Town and Wolves Sporting’s game against Chelmsley Town both succumbing to the weather.

Bilston Town kept their play-off form up with a 2-1 win at Coventry Copsewood.

Adam Nazir and substitute Soms Sibanda found the net for the visitors, who have now won four of their last five games in the league.

OJM Black Country earned a battling 3-3 draw at home to third-placed Droitwich Spa, but could and maybe should have left with all the points.

Louis Conway gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes before Perry Moss hit back for the Saltmen on the 10-minute-mark.

The goals kept coming as three minutes later Taylor Homer’s cross was smashed home by Eshan Greer, and two minutes before the break it was 3-1 when Jordan Sangha headed home from close range.

Despite deservedly leading at the break, OJM were unable to hold off the waves of Droitwich attacks in the second half, with the equaliser eventually coming after 85 minutes.

And in North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton started 2024 in style with a 4-0 home win against Barnton.

Cameron Osbourne, Ben Haddaway and a Morgan Payne brace wrapped up a strong performance and result for the runaway league leaders.

Stafford Town fell to a 3-1 defeat at Abbey Hey, with Jayden Hunter scoring for the visitors, while Eccleshall edged out Sandbach United 4-3 thanks to a last-minute winner from Joseph Minshall.

Liam Hallam’s second-half brace as well as Mitchell Glover’s 63rd-minute goal gave Eccleshall all three points in a classic.