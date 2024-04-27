Lye Town 2 Cambridge City 1 - Report

He signed off the season with a 2-1 win over Cambridge in a typically scrappy end of season game.

Joshua is now leaving Lye and said he would miss the club but was leaving it in a good place to progress.

He said: "We've had a good season where until last week we were in contention for the play offs.

"For our first season at this level that Is an achievement and it is all down to the players as it was last season when we did come up.

"They are a great bunch and have worked so hard for me. Off the field as well everyone had worked hard to improve the facilities and it is all in place for them to progress further."

Joe Palmer's lobbed goal after a downfield clearance gave Lye the lead on 26 minutes after he had missed a close range chance very early on.

Pharrell Anderson should have done better with a good chance for Cambridge before the break but Stan Leech equalised with a header on 50 minutes.

Ben Biĺlingham saw a low free kick well saved just after before Matt Funge grabbed the eventual winner from close range on the hour.