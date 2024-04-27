Shepshed Dynamo 3-0 Sporting Khalsa - Report

A second-half treble in the space of 22 minutes blotted Khalsa with an 18th and final defeat of the season, ensuring they finish in the upper reaches of the bottom half in 12th place.

It marks a disappointing end to a season which started with such promise, with the Lions challenging in and around the play-off positions, but was ultimately scuppered by a dismal run of results in October and since the turn of the New Year.

Goalless at the break, a red card for Max Martin severely hampered Sporting's chances of registering a first win in four seven minutes into the restart, followed by Shaw's first of the afternoon three minutes later.

A quickfire two-goal salvo in the 74th and 77th minute then wrapped up a convincing men for the Dynamo, who gave departing manager Damion Beckford-Quailey the perfect send off at The Dovecote Stadium.