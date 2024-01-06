Rugby Town 1 Sporting Khalsa 3 - Report

Hosts Rugby are in desperate need of points at this moment in time, so it came as a real sight to behold when Justice Campbell dispatched a 16th-minute opener to the delight of the Butlin Road faithful.

It came as a result of Ryan Sahota's fine solo run which ended with an incisive through ball for Campbell to pick out the bottom corner from a tight angle.

That joy would be short-lived, however, as Khalsa's Marvellous Onabirkhanlen capitalised on an error from the Valley goalscorer to pinch possession and rifle a ruthless finish past the helpless Tomasz Bukowski for a deserved equaliser.

Sporting would shift into another gear in the second half to take a deserved three-point haul, their tenth maximum this term.

It started with Robbie Bunn's drive into the corner past Town's helpless 'keeper with the shot aided by a Rugby deflection on the hour mark.

Then, six minutes later, the game was essentially put out of the hosts' reach by a Dilano Reid cross that inadvertently found its way into the net to the bewilderment of the 265-strong crowd.