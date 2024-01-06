Express & Star
Close

Rugby Town 1 Sporting Khalsa 3 - Report

VISITORS Sporting Khalsa were on the comeback trail in Warwickshire, overturning a single-goal deficit to run out 3-1 winners over Rugby Town and put their New Year's Day woes behind them.

Published

Hosts Rugby are in desperate need of points at this moment in time, so it came as a real sight to behold when Justice Campbell dispatched a 16th-minute opener to the delight of the Butlin Road faithful.

It came as a result of Ryan Sahota's fine solo run which ended with an incisive through ball for Campbell to pick out the bottom corner from a tight angle.

That joy would be short-lived, however, as Khalsa's Marvellous Onabirkhanlen capitalised on an error from the Valley goalscorer to pinch possession and rifle a ruthless finish past the helpless Tomasz Bukowski for a deserved equaliser.

Sporting would shift into another gear in the second half to take a deserved three-point haul, their tenth maximum this term.

It started with Robbie Bunn's drive into the corner past Town's helpless 'keeper with the shot aided by a Rugby deflection on the hour mark.

Then, six minutes later, the game was essentially put out of the hosts' reach by a Dilano Reid cross that inadvertently found its way into the net to the bewilderment of the 265-strong crowd.

Similar stories
Most popular