Barker stars to help boost Wulfrunians’ play-off ambitions

James Rowland opened the scoring for Darlaston just after the half-hour mark when he tapped in the rebound after his initial penalty was saved.

Finn Barker set up Lee Chilton to equalise in the 58th minute, and Barker then scored to complete the turnaround three minutes later.

Barker was at the heart of the action and laid on another assist for Brad Maslen-Jones to add a third, and extend Wulfs’ unbeaten run to three league games.

Ryan Snape scored the only goal as Tividale edged their basement battle with Wolverhampton Casuals to keep themselves just one point outside the bottom-two.

Strugglers Dudley Town enjoyed an impressive 3-1 victory over Lichfield City courtesy of Jordan Davies’s opener and Harry Crook’s double.

Rock bottom Bewdley Town were condemned to a 5-0 defeat at Stourport Swifts. The Riversiders were beaten 6-0 by Uttoxeter Town two days before Christmas, and are winless since August.

Stourport ran riot as Goodluck Eke and Adam Hanson bagged braces. Ethan Hanson also got on the scoresheet.

Stone Old Alleynians were not in Boxing Day action, although they did serve up a goalless stalemate against Lichfield three days earlier.

Wednesfield and OJM Black Country racked up impressive wins in the hunt for the Midland League Division One play-offs.

Wednesfield climbed into the final play-off spot on goal difference with a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Sporting, as. Kie Houlihan, Brad Lawley, Lewis Worsey and Jay Holdcroft scored.

OJM Black Country are locked on 34 points with Wednesfield after producing a 3-0 victory at second-place Cradley Town, who dropped to third as a result.

OJM had seen their 13-match unbeaten run ended by leaders Hinckley last time out, but returned to winning ways thanks to goals from Liam Spink, Zaq Hussain and Taylor Hommer.

Bilston Town moved to within one-point of the play-offs with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Smethwick Rangers. Joe Scriven, Angelo Franco, Max Dixon and Sam Yankson were the scorers.

League leaders Brocton avoided a second successive league defeat as they came from two goals behind to draw 3-3 at Stafford Town in the North West Counties League Division One South.

William Wheldon gave Brocton the lead from the spot, before Jayden Hunter’s double either side of half-time put Stafford in front.

Sean Kinsella added a third, but after Regan Smith reduced the arrears, Sebastian Conaghan salvaged a point with a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser.

Elsewhere, goals from Aidan Blaise and Daniel Shelley helped guide Eccleshall to a 2-1 win at Abbey Hulton United.