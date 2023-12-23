Spalding United 3 Walsall Wood 0

It ended the Wood's three-match winning streak in Northern Premier League Midlands and marked a first setback since the day Long was announced as Harry Harris's replacement on November 4.

The high-flying hosts, who won the reverse fixture 3-1 on the opening day of the season, stamped their authority early on in this one.

Riley O’Sullivan spurned an early chance and had a goal disallowed but the deadlock was broken within 18 minutes, Lewis Hilliard bending a free-kick past keeper Dale Eve and into the bottom corner.

Long's charges kept plugging away and went agonisingly close when Kevin Monteiro’s scrambled finish was blocked in a busy box.

Alex Bradley pulled the trigger from the edge of the area but did not quite get the power he was after, leaving home keeper Tony Breeden with a more routine save than he might have expected.

Spalding’s advantage was doubled on the stroke of half-time with Jordan Graham coolly guiding home having seized upon the loose ball after Lewis Hilliard’s free-kick had been blocked.

The visitors continued to battle but the game was up when Joey Butlin was sent off with 20 minutes to go, seeing red having been judged to have swung an arm during a tussle for the ball.

Substitute James Clifton applied a tidy finish to wrap up the points for United after good work from Kyle Barker with 10 minutes remaining.