Brandhall still on top after battling home comeback

The visitors scored twice in the first 20 minutes through Grant Davies and Joe Phillips.

Lawson Birch pulled a goal back for Brandhall in the 27th minute when he smashed home a volley into the top corner.

The hosts equalised when centre-half Brayden Birch bundled in a free-kick in the 89th minute, and less than two minutes later his brother Lawson completed the remarkable turnaround.

He popped up with his second goal of the game when a cross from Mason Parkes evaded the Sedgley & Gornal defenders, allowing him to turn the full-back and slot home the winner.

Third-placed Dudley Rangers ran out 9-1 winners over Delph Runners thanks to George Bentley (three), Scott Fisher (two), Lewis Allen, George New, Ty Challis and Callum Campbell.