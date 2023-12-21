Brandhall still on top after battling home comeback
Brandhall Colts kept their place on top of the Beacon Sunday League’s Open Age Paycare Division with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Sedgley & Gornal Unitd West.
The visitors scored twice in the first 20 minutes through Grant Davies and Joe Phillips.
Lawson Birch pulled a goal back for Brandhall in the 27th minute when he smashed home a volley into the top corner.
The hosts equalised when centre-half Brayden Birch bundled in a free-kick in the 89th minute, and less than two minutes later his brother Lawson completed the remarkable turnaround.
He popped up with his second goal of the game when a cross from Mason Parkes evaded the Sedgley & Gornal defenders, allowing him to turn the full-back and slot home the winner.
Third-placed Dudley Rangers ran out 9-1 winners over Delph Runners thanks to George Bentley (three), Scott Fisher (two), Lewis Allen, George New, Ty Challis and Callum Campbell.