Glassboys looking to upset Kidderminster Harriers again

The Glassboys visit the Aggborough tomorrow looking to progress and maintain an excellent record against the Harriers, having beaten them three times since 2015 – twice in the FA Cup and once in the FA Trophy.

Kidderminster currently find themselves in the National League relegation zone as Broadhurst’s side are enter the clash in good spirits.

He said: “In previous occasions when we’ve played each other we’ve always come out on top, so we will be going into the game full of confidence and playing the game the way we have in the past six weeks because we have been playing some good stuff.

“If we’re at our maximum there’s no reason why we can’t cause an upset.

“When there was an opportunity to have each other we always thought we were going to, and it came into fruition.

“History is great, we can go into the game with it on our side, but it can also be completely wiped out on Saturday at 5.30pm if we don’t put a performance in.

“I know Russ has got his team rejuvenated and it’ll be a great opportunity.

“We’ll treat it exactly the same as games we’ve previously had in the FA Cup and Trophy this year. We’ll be a high press and aggressive team that will go to Kidderminster Harriers to win the game.

“We’re not going to sit back and allow them to have the football. We’ve definitely got the fire power, we’ve got the players, it’s just can we deliver?”

Stourbridge have already seen off tough opposition from levels above in the FA Trophy beating National League North side King’s Lynn Town to reach this stage of the competition.

Heading into the fixture with two wins, two draws and two losses from their last six Southern Central Premier games, the Glassboys’ boss hopes the tie is a good occasion for the fans.

“When we do have a big cup tie the fans turn out in their numbers,” said Broadhurst. “All the fans wanted it, the Kidderminster fans not so much because of the past history.

“But, our fans will be there in their vast numbers. I’m sure we’ll be able to hear them and hopefully they’ll be able to roar us on to the next round of the cup.”

Walsall Wood – playing in the FA Trophy for the first ever this season – will look to extend their run in the competition welcoming Coalville.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers visit Warrington Rylands after a 6-0 defeat to Kidsgrove Athletic in the Staffordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, in the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town visit Stamford while in Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa visit Loughborough Dynamo and Lye Town entertain AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

In Northern One West, Hednesford Town host 1974 Northwich, while Chasetown beat Hanley Town 3-0 in the Staffordshire Senior Cup midweek.