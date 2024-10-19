Rushall Olympic 1 Darlington 1 - Report

After a cagey opening affair, both sides would’ve left the ground thinking they could’ve nicked all three points in the second half.

Darlington came out from the break with the bit between their teeth and got themselves ahead just over five minutes after.

A Quakers’ chance was cleared for a throw-in, The Pics switched off which allowed Andrew Nelson to get in behind, spin and fire past White at the near post.

It forced Rushall into making changes to get forward, one of which being the introduction of Danny King who didn’t take long to make his mark.

After a nice move down the wing, McAlinden forced the ball into Luke Benbow who’s shot was deflected to King just inside the area who fired into the corner.

Both teams had chances after the goals, the biggest coming when Darlington substitute Cedric Main went through on goal and looked certain to score if not for Laiith Fairnie coming from nowhere to clear the ball on the goaline.

Paul White then made two great saves to keep the scores level before Terell Pennant came close, firing inches wide before forcing Jameson into a good save.

In the end despite both teams coming close, they each leave with a fair point.