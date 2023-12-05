Stourport Swifts handed home FA Vase tie in fourth round

Swifts thrashed Eastwood Community 4-1 away from home thanks to goals from Jack Bailey (two), Adam Patrick Hanson and Benjamin Tilbury, setting up a home clash in the next round.

Elsewhere in the FA Vase, Worcester City or Boston Town will face Highgate United or Lichfield City in the fourth round.

Both games will be decided at the weekend after they fell victim to the weather on Saturday.

The other surviving game from Saturday came in Midland League Division One, where Smethwick Rangers picked up a much needed 3-1 home win against high-flying Droitwich Spa to move them within two points of safety.

Six sides are looking to brave the cold in the first rounds of the Staffordshire and the Walsall Senior Cups this week.

AFC Wulfrunians host Sporting Khalsa tonight in the Walsall Senior Cup, with both sides looking to join Rushall Olympic, Hednesford Town, Walsall Wood and Tividale in the quarter-finals.

And in round one of the Staffordshire Senior Cup tonight, Stafford Rangers host Kidsgrove Athletic, and Chasetown have a home tie against Hanley Town.

Elsewhere, Rushall are in action in the Staffordshire Senior Cup on Wednesday evening, travelling to Lichfield City.