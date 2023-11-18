Cambridge City 2 Lye Town 4

Lye boss Grant Joshua rued his side’s finishing during a 1-0 defeat at home to Sporting Khalsa on Tuesday night and was looking for a response at Cambridge.

Joshua got his request with Lye taking a 17th minute lead courtesy of Ryan Bridgewater goal.

However, Cambridge were level just three minutes before the break as Stefan Broccoli found the net.

City were buoyed by pulling level shortly before the break and went into the lead on 47 minutes through Stan Leech to make it 2-1.

Facing a fifth league defeat of the season Lye responded and were level with 20 minutes remaining through Joe Palmer’s penalty.

After scoring from the penalty spot Palmer then gave the visitors a 83rd minute lead before Ben Billingham sealed the points with a minute left on the clock.