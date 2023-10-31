Tividale’s FA Vase runs goes on after penalties drama

Darlaston v Market Drayton

The visitors were twice pegged back on a helter-skelter afternoon in Cambridgeshire but held their nerve from the spot to progress with a 4-3 penalty success in the rearranged tie.

Taylor Townsend opened the scoring for Tividale after half hour but the hosts struck back three minutes after the break.

The visitors were back ahead 15 minutes from time as Dominic Dell pounced on a poor backpass but it still didn't prove enough with the bullish hosts equalised once again through Rob Conyard. Stuart How's side did the business from the spot, though, with goalkeeper Louis Connor the hero after three penalty saves.

Progression means Midland Premier Tivi have confirmed a second round tie against Derbyshire outfit Shirebrook Town, also of the level below, on Saturday, November 11. They join Dudley Town, Stone Old Alleynians, Wolverhampton Casuals, Brocton, Lichfield City, AFC Wulfrunians and Stourport Swifts in round two.

In a reduced league calendar, Lichfield City secured a crucial narrow victory on the road at play-off rivals Studley.

City, in fourth, drew level on points with the hosts through Daniel Lomas' second-half winner.

In Division One, high-flying Cradley Town climbed to third after going goal crazy in a 10-0 success over lowly AFC Bridgnorth.

It was a day to remember at Beeches View Avenue with Jordan Crump the hat-trick hero. Brad Ward fired a brace with Josh Marsden, Cameron Milne and substitutes Chris Bladen and Elliott Palmer on target for the Hammers.

Bilston Town pulled away from Wolverhampton Sporting and into 12th with a 2-1 victory at Pride Park, while rock-bottom Smethwick Rangers remain three points from safety after a 2-0 home defeat to Sutton United.

The points were shared between OJM Black Country and Allscott Heath in a 2-2 draw. OJM remain fifth, one place behind, after goals from Jordan Sangha and Taylor Homer.

Tony Agnello's goal for Wednesfield was not enough to prevent the 11th-placed side from a 3-1 defeat at play-off chasing Heather St. John's.

Cradley are back in Midland League Cup action tonight at home to higher-league Highgate United. OJM Black Country host Bilston Town in league action.

In North West Counties First Division South, Stafford Town thumped five past Staffordshire rivals Eccleshall to climb to 10th.

The 5-1 success included a Jayden Hunter brace either side of half-time, one from the penalty spot, after Thomas Duffy had handed Town the lead and Daniel Counter equalised for Eccleshall. Taylor Draper and Ben Herrington scored on the hour for a rampant victory.

Eccleshall sit two places and five points clear of the drop zone.

Runaway leaders Brocton had a late Regan Smith winner to thank for a 2-1 home success over mid-table Alsager Town.