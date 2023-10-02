Stourbridge and Kidderminster Harriers both at home in FA Cup

Leon Broadhurst will look to create another chapter in Stourbridge's remarkable FA Cup story

The Glassboys, specialists in the competition over the last decade, have already won through three stages this term to reach the fourth qualifying round.

The tie, at the War Memorial Ground, will take place later this month on the weekend of October 14 and 15.

Leon Broadhurst and Stuart Pierpoint have led their side to wins against Long Eaton United, Matlock Town and last Saturday’s 2-0 Amblecote victory over Mickleover Sports to qualify for yesterday’s draw.

Gateshead, managed by ex-Wolves defender Mike Williamson, are fifth in the National League.

Stourbridge forged a reputation as non-league specialists in the competition under long-serving boss Gary Hackett. They memorably made the third round to lose 2-1 at Wycombe in 2016/17 and were last in round one in 2019, when Eastleigh saw off the Glassboys in a replay.

Eastleigh were also second round foes in 2015, while Stevenage saw off Stour in two second round ties within three seasons between 2011 and 2013.

The fourth qualifying round also sees National League side Kidderminster Harriers enter the competition.