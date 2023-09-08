Badgers chase six of the best as they eye top

The Badgers sit second in the North West Counties League Division One South and two points adrift of league leaders Market Drayton Town, but with three games in hand.

Alex Curtis’ side will look to retake top spot in the table as they search for their sixth league win in a row which the Badgers’ boss is blown away by. He said: “The form at the moment is really good with five wins and five clean sheets.

“I don’t know if we’re aiming for the top of the table, but we’re certainly aiming to finish towards the top end of the table. We aim for two points a game, and I think that’s a realistic target for us.

“Over the time we’ve been at Brocton this is definitely the best squad we’ve had. We’re playing the best football we’ve ever played.

“With the strength and depth we’ve got we can only get better and better and hopefully that’s a positive sign for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Eccleshall visit Cheadle Heath Nomads while 16th-placed Stafford Town welcome league-leaders Market Drayton.

Elsewhere, in the Midland Premier, Bewdley Town host Uttoxeter Town, Tividale visit Northwich Victoria, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Romulus and Darlaston Town visit Whitchurch Alport.