Darlaston Town rewarded with Khalsa tie after stunning Hednesford Town

Action from Wolverhampton Sporting Community

Ben Priest, Lewis Gill and Louis Baker scored to continue the club’s record run in the competition. Darlo head to step four Sporting Khalsa in the competition on Saturday, September 2.

Meanwhile, Stourport Swifts will host Hanley in an FA Cup replay tonight after drawing 2-2 in the original tie.

Bewdley Town let a lead slip in their 2-1 defeat at Hinckley Town to confirm their FA Cup exit.

In the Midland League Premier Division, AFC Wulfrunians cruised to a 4-0 victory at Tividale courtesy of goals from Ryan Bright, Jake Webb, Josh McKenzie and Demetri Brown to go top.

Stone Old Alleynians lost 4-1 on home to Uttoxeter with Matt Redshaw scoring a hat-trick.

In Midland League Division One, Angel Franco scored the only goal as Bilston defeated bottom-place Coton Green 1-0.

OJM Black Country romped to a 4-1 win over Sutton United with Casey Collins, Taylor Homer, Jaber Ahmed and Josh Mussell on target.

Wolves Sporting drew 2-2 at home to Coventry Copeswood, while Wednesfield came from three goals down to draw 4-4 against Nuneaton Griff.

Cradley Town missed out on the chance to move level on points with leaders Hinckley after losing 3-1 at Allscott Heath.

Elsewhere, Brocton ran out 1-0 winners at Cheadle Heath Nomads with Morgan Payne scoring the only goal for the North West Counties League Division One South side.

Eccleshall played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Maine Road, and Stafford Town prevailed 4-3 over Hulton United with Ben Herrington netting a hat-trick, and Matt Hearsey scoring the winner.