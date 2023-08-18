Gill chasing a touch of FA Cup magic

Darlaston manager Dean Gill

Dean Gill’s Midland League Premier Division side saw off Racing Club Warwick earlier this month to earn the privilege of entertaining Danny Glover’s Pitmen.

And, Gill is looking forward to hosting Northern Premier West Hednesford, hopeful that his side can come away with the win.

Asked if he’d love to begin a Cup run Gill said: “Everybody dreams of doing that, but the reality is you have to win football games.

“They’re a good side, we’ve got our hands full, we know that.

“It’s a big game for the club, for Darlaston Town to be playing Hednesford because of where we’ve come from and because of the stature of their club.”

The Citizens boss is aiming to “progress” and improve on last season’s performances but not so much their fourth-placed finish of last year, and he’s happy with how things are looking for them so far.

“We want to be better than we were last year, but being better doesn’t always mean a better position in the league,” he said.

“We think we are better than last year, we’ve worked hard.

“I’m happy, there’s still a lot of work to do, but the lads give absolutely everything and they always have done.”