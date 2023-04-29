Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Grant Joshua says Lye Town promotion to step four 'deserved'

Non leaguePublished: Comments

Victorious Lye Town manager Grant Joshua said the club's promotion to step four of the non league ladder was richly deserved after his side blew away St Neots in a promotion-relegation play-off on Saturday.

Grant Joshua
Grant Joshua

"I thought it could have been seven, eight or nine," said Joshua, after the 6-1 rout, "I think it could have been any football score we wanted. They couldn't handle the front two. I thought they were unplayable, which they've been all season.

"They were all unplayable. As a team, as a collective, we were unbeatable.

"It's been a long season and they saved the best til last. What a performance, we dominated from minute one.

"The boys got what they deserved and all credit has to go to them. They go on the pitch, we just have the unlucky job of picking a team on the day.

"They've been brilliant. It's been a long season and I'm lost for words."

Josh Hesson may have made the headlines with a hat-trick and goal machine Joe Palmer hit two but it was central defender Adam Meacham who set the ball rolling for Lye with a goal inside the opening 72 seconds.

Meacham fired in after a Ben Billingham corner was headed back across the box and Hesson hit his first in the 20th minute, from a Palmer cut-back.

St Neots then enjoyed some possession but Hesson made it 3-0 seven minutes after the break, Billingham the creator, and Palmer made it 4-0 in the 61st minute, from a Hesson pass.

The same duo combined for the fifth, in the 74th minute, before Callum Anderson pulled one back three minutes later.

Saints' Tom Dickens was sent off for a second yellow, in the 82nd minute, and Lye hero Hesson had his treble five minutes later.

Non league

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News