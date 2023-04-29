Grant Joshua says Lye Town promotion to step four 'deserved'

Grant Joshua

"I thought it could have been seven, eight or nine," said Joshua, after the 6-1 rout, "I think it could have been any football score we wanted. They couldn't handle the front two. I thought they were unplayable, which they've been all season.

"They were all unplayable. As a team, as a collective, we were unbeatable.

"It's been a long season and they saved the best til last. What a performance, we dominated from minute one.

"The boys got what they deserved and all credit has to go to them. They go on the pitch, we just have the unlucky job of picking a team on the day.

"They've been brilliant. It's been a long season and I'm lost for words."

Josh Hesson may have made the headlines with a hat-trick and goal machine Joe Palmer hit two but it was central defender Adam Meacham who set the ball rolling for Lye with a goal inside the opening 72 seconds.

Meacham fired in after a Ben Billingham corner was headed back across the box and Hesson hit his first in the 20th minute, from a Palmer cut-back.

St Neots then enjoyed some possession but Hesson made it 3-0 seven minutes after the break, Billingham the creator, and Palmer made it 4-0 in the 61st minute, from a Hesson pass.

The same duo combined for the fifth, in the 74th minute, before Callum Anderson pulled one back three minutes later.