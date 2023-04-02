Hednesford Town relegation confirmed after a home postponement

Hednesford Town were relegated from the step three Southern League Premier Central over the weekend, despite having no game

The Pitmen's miserable campaign was capped as their exit from the Southern League Premier Central was rubber-stamped – after a home clash with Needham Market was rained off and rivals Stratford Town claimed a point.

Town have played in the third tier of non-league since the 2016/17 season, following relegation from National League North.

A turbulent season has seen three sets of management teams at Keys Park. Keenen Meakin-Richards' two-year stint in charge came to an end just one month into the campaign.

Experienced boss and popular former striker Steve Burr took over in September but was unable to turn the tide and was axed shortly before Christmas.

His replacement was another former striker as Danny Glover took the reins. Glover has managed three wins in 17 games in all competitions and the Pitmen are second-bottom, now 16 points adrift of safety with just five games and 15 points left to play for. AFC Rushden & Diamonds are bottom of the pile, three points further back.