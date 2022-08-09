Lye are up and running with an emphatic FA Cup win

Dudley Town v Ashby Ivanhoe

Joe Palmer opened the scoring for the Midland Premier side with his first foal for the club, when he followed up on a Ben Billingham free-kick that crashed off the bar.

The hosts dominated in the extra preliminary round clash and goals from Adam Meacham, Adam Hanson and Jordan Davies rounded off the win and set up a tie with Kidsgrove Athletic in the next round.

An all Black Country affair saw Tividale run out 4-0 winners away at Darlaston Town with goals from Daniel Smith, Jason Wood, Curtis Cocking and Jack Fletcher, while Wolverhampton Casuals beat Hinckley AFC 3-1.

Elsewhere in the first round of the cup, AFC Wulfrunians lost 2-1 to Newcastle Town, Walsall Wood lost 1-0 to Boldmere St Michaels and Bewdley Town lost 2-1 to Racing Club Warwick.

There was a huge win for Stourport Swifts who beat Hereford Pegasus 6-0, while Lichfield City beat Belper United 3-0. Stone Old Alleyians drew 1-1 with Cogenhoe United and the replay has been scheduled for tonight at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile in the Midland League Division One, Wolverhampton Sporting Community made a winning start with a 2-0 win over Wednesfield.

A Marlon Taylor penalty gave them the lead before Bradley Shinton curled home a free-kick for the second. Craig Tuckley also saw red for Wednesfield with two bookings.

Bilston Town Community also tasted victory with a 1-0 win over Shawbury United, while Cradley Town suffered a heavy 6-2 defeat to Coton Green.

Heath Hayes lost 1-0 to Ingles, while Khalsa Football Federation lost 3-1 to Paget Rangers.

OJM Black Country fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat to Stapenhill, while Dudley Town and Ashby Ivanhoe played out a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall continued their winning run with a 2-1 victory over Ashville in the first round of the Edward Case Cup.