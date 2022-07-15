Southern Central Premier fixtures: Rushall Olympic out for revenge

Rushall boss Liam McDonald

Rushall will have the chance to inflict revenge as they begin the new campaign at home against Coalville Town – who they lost to in last season's play-offs – on Saturday, August 6.

Hednesford are out to improve on a ninth-placed finish last term and also start on their own turf as they welcome Redditch United to Keys Park.

Stourbridge – 11th last season – get underway on the road at Alvechurch before welcoming Tamworth to the War Memorial Ground the following weekend.

The August Bank Holiday Monday will see the Pics host Barwell, the Pitmen travel to Nuneaton and the Glassboys face Redditch.

Rushall boss Liam McDonald will take on Hednesford, where he also had a spell in charge, on Boxing Day.

The Pics and Stourbridge will hope they are at the right end of the table when they square off at Dales Lane in the penultimate round of fixtures, on April 8.