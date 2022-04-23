Notification Settings

Sporting Khalsa 3 Histon 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Top scorer Gaz Singh signed off Sporting Khalsa’s league campaign in style with a brace in a convincing home win against Histon.

The in-form striker scored in either half as Ian Rowe’s side ran out comfortable winners.

Sean Williams was the architect for Khalsa’s opener – cutting in from the right to feed James McGrady who swept in from six yards.

A poor back pass by Michael Perks which looped over keeper Sam Arnold’s head nearly gifted Histon an equaliser but the stray pass went out for a corner.

Singh then doubled the lead two minutes before the interval with another excellent pass from Williams.

Six minutes into the second half Singh slotted in Khalsa’s third to extend their lead before Charlie Lewis headed in a consolation goal.

Nathan Judah

