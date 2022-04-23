Sporting Khalsa 3 Histon 1 - Report

The in-form striker scored in either half as Ian Rowe’s side ran out comfortable winners.

Sean Williams was the architect for Khalsa’s opener – cutting in from the right to feed James McGrady who swept in from six yards.

A poor back pass by Michael Perks which looped over keeper Sam Arnold’s head nearly gifted Histon an equaliser but the stray pass went out for a corner.

Singh then doubled the lead two minutes before the interval with another excellent pass from Williams.